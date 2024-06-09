Soldiers Killing: Army Raids IPOB Camp In Abia, Nuetralises Six

Troops of Operation UDO KA have neutralised six terrorist following a successful raid on the camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Igboro Forest, Arochukwu Local Government of Abia State on Saturday.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its X handle on Sunday, saying that the operation was embarked upon to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on its troops in Aba last week.

The army said that during the intelligence led operation, troops encountered Improvised Explosive Devices along it’s axis of advance and one soldier sustained minor injury from the fragment.

“The terrorists’ feeble firefight were adequately subdued with superior firepower that led to the neutralization of 6 members of the criminal terrorists group while others escaped into adjoining bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as blood stains were seen along their escape routes.

“The gallant troops recovered three locally fabricated Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, two locally fabricated Artillery gun with tripod and its bombs.

“Other items recovered include dane guns, Biafran flags as well as Toyota Tundra and Hilux vehicles that were burnt insitu. Also all of their camps with different inscriptions were destroyed,”the statement read in part.

It added that the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA called on the people of Abia to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving credible and timely information that will help to annihilate the criminals in the State and the whole of South East Nigeria.

Recall that six soldiers were killed last week in an attack by the IPOB/ESN.

The attack took place at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area adjourning Aba metropolis, where troops of Operation Udoka were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.

The attackers were said to have come in three-tinted Toyota Prado SUVs and others, from built up areas surrounding the checkpoint.

Six civilians were killed in the crossfire that ensued between the terrorists and the troops.

Following the killing of the soldiers, the Miliatry had in a statement by its spokesperson, Major General Edward Buba, vowed military to retaliate the attack on its troops brutally.

“The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” the statement read in part.

The IPOB/ESN terrorists launched the attack on the soldiers while enforcing a sit-at-home order across the South-East.