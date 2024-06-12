Hardship: Police Allegedly Arrest Protesters In Ibadan 

The Oyo state Police Command has allegedly arrested some protesters who were said to be members of the ‘Take it Back’ Movement during a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

The protesters in their number were said to have gathered in the Mokola area of Ibadan to protest the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Some of the protesters were allegedly arrested by the police for unlawful protest and disturbance of public peace.

The protesters, who were said to be demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, police brutality, and reversal of electricity tariff were apprehended after an intelligence report of unruly behaviour around the area where they were protesting.

The group reportedly became hostile at some point and was harassing the police officers who were deployed to the area to ensure the security of lives and properties.

This development was said to have led to the arrests of some of them to avoid any major breach of peace within the area.

There has been no statement from the police in the matter as of the time of this report. The number of arrested people is also unknown at the moment.