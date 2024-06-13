Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Training Camp In Abia, Clear Bandits Hideouts In Ondo

In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with a Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad conducted a raid on a training camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) located in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

During the operation, troops successfully infiltrate and dismantled the camp, destroying all training apparatus and facilities found on-site.

The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state.

In addition to the destruction of the training camp, the troops also targeted buildings used as hideouts for key ESN Commanders. The operation was executed with precision and yielded significant intelligence.

The raid operation was sequel to heightening terrorists’ activities of IPOB/ESN, targeting law-abiding citizens and government agencies in Abia State and other parts of Southeastern Nigeria.

Sequel to additional intelligence gathered in the aftermath of recent raid operations against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) conducted in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government in Abia State, troops in collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified their operations by raiding and clearing IPOB/ESN camps in the Umudi Forest and Umuaku areas of Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA) today.

The operations commenced with an offensive on the first terrorists’ camp, where troops encountered resistance and in the firefight, troops neutralized two terrorists, while others took to their heels having been overwhelmed by superior firepower.

The terrorists’ camp was subsequently destroyed. Further operations led to the destruction of a shrine and another camp, with several items recovered from the sites.

Items recovered include:

– One AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 79 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition

– 15 Pump-action cartridges

– Three Baofeng radios

– Two daggers

– Five strike face plates

– 16 phones

– Five solar panel chargers

– Four power banks

– A pair of desert boots

– Two Nigeria Police black belts

– One camp gas

– A sum of two thousand Naira (N2,000)

– One ATM card

– Two voter’s cards

– One national ID card

– One NURTW card

– Four wristwatches

– A pair of knee guards

– Six bags

– Five phone batteries

– One torchlight

– A nylon bag containing Cannabis Sativa

– One umbrella

– Five rings

– One ornamental neck chain

– Three wristbands

– One IPOB beret

– A container of drugs

In a separate operation, troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have successfully cleared bandits and criminals’ hideouts around Irele, Igbobini and Segbemi Kiribo in the general area of Ese – Odo forest in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo state. During the clearance operations, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine, 5 locally fabricated single barrel guns, and one locally made pistol.

Other items recovered from the bandits include 18 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 24 live Cartridges.