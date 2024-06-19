Ondo Amotekun Apprehends 48 For Kidnapping, Others

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency popularly known as the Amotekun Corps have arrested 48 suspected criminals for various crimes in different parts of the state.

The suspects, two of whom are females, were apprehended for crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping, attempted murder, burglary, bank fraud, cultism, theft, assault, disobedience to the anti-open grazing law in the state, among others.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects and displayed include two cars, a generating set, some clothing materials, electric transformer cables, and some fake dollar notes.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the headquarters of Amotekun Corps in Akure, the Commander of the Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that all the suspects, some of whom were caught in the act, confessed to the crime.

According to Adeleye, over 600 suspects apprehended in the state by men of the corps in the last six months are currently being prosecuted and would be sent to the correctional facilities if found guilty.

The Amotekun boss also revealed that the rate of kidnapping in the Ose Local Government Area of the state has reduced drastically as a result of heavy presence of Amotekun operatives in the area.

He warned criminally-minded individuals to either desist or leave the state as they would be apprehended by men of the corps.