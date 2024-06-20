Troops Nab Suspected Terrorist Mastermind Of Taraba Attacks

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigeria Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have apprehended a suspected terrorist mastermind responsible for the killing of five persons at Mararaban Azagawa village, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The arrest followed a June 16, 2024 attack that led to five people’s death and injury to many others.

The Acting Assistant Director 6 Brigade Army Public Relations Officer, Oni Olubodunde, said this in a press statement detailing the operation that led to the arrest.

According to him, troops of 20 Model battalion sub-sector 3A Operation Whirl Stroke stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali LGA launched a special operation to apprehend those behind the attack.

Following credible intelligence, the troops arrested the suspected ringleader 39-year-old Hassan Ibrahim also known as Godu.

READ ALSO: Taraba Prepared To Pay New Minimum Wage, Says Gov Kefas

In the course of the arrest, troops recovered a Dane gun, cartridges, and a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims.

The suspect has admitted his involvement in the heinous crime and is providing valuable information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the commander of 6 Brigade Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has applauded the public for providing useful information leading to the capture of the suspect.

He urged the public to continue supporting the Brigade’s efforts to eliminate criminal elements in Taraba State.

The successful capture of the terrorist mastermind is a significant achievement for the troops and a step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of Taraba State, the statement added.