Bandits Kill Usmanu Dan Fodiyo Varsity Deputy VC

Bandits have killed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Prof. Yusuf Saidu.

The school in a Monday statement said the late Saidu was killed on his way to Kaduna from his Sokoto base.

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto,” the statement read in part.

“He was attacked and killed by Bandits on his to Kaduna from Sokoto state.

A man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.”

The school described his demise as a “painful loss” to the university, praying to God to rest his soul.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin but this is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the Academia at large,” the school said.

Sokoto is one of the North-Western states ravaged by banditry.