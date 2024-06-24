×

Bandits Kill Usmanu Dan Fodiyo Varsity Deputy VC

The late Saidu was killed on his way to Kaduna from his Sokoto base.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated June 24, 2024
Twitter
The late Prof. Yusuf Saidu was attacked on his way to Kaduna. Photo: Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto

 

Bandits have killed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Prof. Yusuf Saidu.

The school in a Monday statement said the late Saidu was killed on his way to Kaduna from his Sokoto base.

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto,” the statement read in part.

“He was attacked and killed by Bandits on his to Kaduna from Sokoto state.
A man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.”

The school described his demise as a “painful loss” to the university, praying to God to rest his soul.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin but this is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the Academia at large,” the school said.

Sokoto is one of the North-Western states ravaged by banditry.

