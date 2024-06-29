Police Order Clampdown On Vehicles Without Number Plates In FCT

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have ordered a clampdown on vehicles without number plates.

In a Saturday statement, the FCT Police Command spokesperson Josephine Adeh said the move is part of efforts to curb crime in the area.

“The FCT Police Command has observed with serious concern the manner in which motorists drive around the territory with single or no number plates and car dealers beyond the stipulated time, which is 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Section 25 (5) of the Federal Capital Territory Road Transport Regulation Act, 2005,” the statement read.

“It is no news that several recorded cases of armed robbery, popularly known as ‘one chance,’ are mostly associated with vehicles with single or no number plates. This unlawful act has pricked the attention of the populace, who have now begun to question the effectiveness of the police in addressing the menace.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has given a marching order that vehicles plying the roads with a single or no number plate should be impounded, with the driver arrested and prosecuted. Also, he warns car dealers against parking their vehicles in an unauthorised parking lot and driving beyond the stipulated time, which is six o’clock p.m., as defaulters will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”