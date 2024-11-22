Nigeria Battle Tunisia, South Africa To Face Ghana In Women’s AFCON (FULL DRAW)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn against Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana in Group B of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Nigeria, record holders of the competition, will be aiming to extend their impeccable form in the tournament.

The draws for the 2025 edition of the women’s tournament were held on Friday.

“We have been drawn in Group B alongside Algeria, Tunisia, and Botswana for the Morocco 2024 CAF Women’s African Cup of Nations,” the Super Falcons wrote on their X handle on Friday.

“This promises to be an exciting challenge for us as we aim to reclaim our continental glory.”

Nigeria defeated Algeria 6-1 on aggregate in a double-header friendly game played in the West African nation.

They finished a disappointing fourth in the last edition of the competition but have won the WAFCON nine times.

The Super Falcons will take on France on November 30th in a friendly game.

In Group A, Morocco, the host nation will take on Zambia, Senegal, and DRC Congo while defending champions South Africa were pitted against Ghana, Mali, and Tanzania.

The tournament will begin on July 2025.