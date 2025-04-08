NSA Asks Nigerians To Stop Giving Money To Bandits, Kidnappers

Amid the security challenges facing the nation, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has asked Nigerians to stop giving money to kidnappers and bandits.

He stated this on Tuesday while receiving 60 kidnapped victimss recently rescued from captivity in Zangon Kataf, Southern Kaduna, following sustained military operations.

The victims were received at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Please stop giving money to these people, it is the most difficult thing we are facing,” the NSA told Nigerians.

“Many of these people (kidnap victims), their families have given money to these people (kidnappers) but it did not lead to their own release. It is we the security forces that have brought them out.

“It is not the money that they are giving. These people, the more you give, the more you compound the problem for us. We have never given anybody a dime and we don’t want people to do so.”

According to Ribadu, Nigerians aid the activities of kidnappers nationwide if they keep paying ransom.

The NSA attributed the successful rescue of the victims to the efforts and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“Let me specially commend our armed forces and security services. Their tireless pursuit of these criminals is the reason we are here today,” he noted.

Ribadu also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support of the nation’s security architecture. “Thanks to the commitment of Mr. President, we are making progress daily. However, the release of victims is not the end. We will continue to pursue these perpetrators and ensure they face justice.”

The victims, who had been held for over a month, include a Deputy Director in the civil service and a relative of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The group comprised 35 males and 29 females and children.