[VIDEO] ‘I Don’t Do Social Media Candidates,’ Wike Defends Decision Not To Back Obi

According to Wike, winning elections in Nigeria involves more than just being the most qualified or popular on social media platforms.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated April 18, 2025
Wike
COMBO of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike (L) and Labour Party flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi (R)

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given his reason for not supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, Wike stated that Obi was a “social media candidate,” who stood to realistic chance of emerging a heavyweight in an election

“No, he has no chance to win the election,” Wike said.

“I don’t go to where you see people like this kind of social media candidates. I don’t do social media candidate.”

