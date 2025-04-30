Rivers Administrator Pledges Commitment to Workers’ Welfare

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of workers across the state.

This assurance was given during a meeting with the leadership of organised labour unions held at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, the meeting served as a platform for open and constructive dialogue on critical labour matters.

The statement outlined key areas of intervention currently being addressed by the government.

These, he said, included the timely payment of salaries and pensions, as well as the resolution of salary arrears, with approval already granted for the payment of newly employed workers at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the judiciary.

Similarly, he said medical workers in the local government areas would receive their proper wages.

He said the minimum wage was being implemented for all local government employees across the state.

The administrator also noted that his administration was currently reviewing challenges related to the contributory pension scheme, ahead of the July 2025 implementation deadline.

Ibas disclosed that plans were underway to expand the fleet of intervention buses reintroduced to ease the transportation burden of workers.

On capacity building, the administrator announced that specialised leadership training for senior civil servants would begin within the next two weeks.

He also revealed that the government was actively considering the implementation of the N32,000 consequential pension adjustment, along with measures to clear outstanding gratuities owed to retirees.

While commending workers for their dedication to service, he called for continued collaboration with labour unions to ensure lasting industrial harmony in the state.

According to the statement, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor, expressed appreciation to the administrator for the steps already taken to promote workers’ welfare.

Agwanwor also lauded the government’s openness to dialogue and pledged the sustained support and cooperation of labour unions in achieving shared goals.

Meanwhile the NLC has directed its members in the state to observe the International Workers’ Day as a peaceful rally, which is expected to be held within the premises of the union, involving all affiliate unions, and would focus on advocating for the restoration of democratic governance in the state.