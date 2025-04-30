Why Suspended Rivers Dep Gov’s Official Vehicles Were Retrieved – Govt

The Rivers State Government has expressed concern over what it described as the deliberate misrepresentation of its retrieval of official vehicles from the residence of the suspended Deputy Governor of the State, Professor Ngozi Odu.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media to the sole administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, the government confirmed the recovery of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus, describing the move as a routine administrative action aimed at securing state property.

It accused unnamed political actors of twisting the event to stoke public tension.

The statement read in part, “We question the motives of those politicising this matter. What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended deputy governor’s premises more than a month after the declaration of a state of emergency?”

The administration maintained that the operation was lawful and dismissed suggestions that it amounted to executive overreach.

It restated its commitment to the responsible management of public resources and advised against attempts to undermine its authority.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from testing the resolve of an administration that has demonstrated remarkable patience in the face of persistent provocation,” it said.

It also urged the public to ignore what it called “sensationalised accounts” of the incident, advising instead that attention be placed on its efforts to restore order in the state.