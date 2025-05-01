May 1: NLC, TUC Demand Democratic Restoration In Rivers

The 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Rivers State took a different turn as the two major labour centres — the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) — held separate rallies at their respective secretariats, calling for the restoration of democratic governance and improved welfare for workers.

In obedience to their national secretariat, members of the NLC gathered in large numbers at their secretariat, clad in union uniforms and carrying placards demanding an end to what they described as “an unconstitutional assault on democracy.”

The Rivers State NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, in his speech, restated the national body’s condemnation of the removal of elected state officials, calling the action a “reckless overreach of executive power.”

The union insisted that the suspension of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the House of Assembly members was unlawful and a threat to Nigeria’s democratic fabric.

In an unexpected twist, the state’s Acting Head of Service and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) attended the NLC event without prior invitation.

They were not scheduled to address the workers.

The NLC Chairman, while acknowledging their presence, also noted the earlier state broadcast by the Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, in which he pledged to improve workers’ welfare.

Meanwhile, at the TUC secretariat, members danced and sang in a spirited show of solidarity.

The Secretary of TUC in Rivers State, Sunday Danagogo, echoed similar concerns, calling for an immediate end to emergency rule in the state and warning of its economic and social consequences.

“The emergency declaration has disrupted livelihoods and created an atmosphere of fear,” Danagogo said. “History has shown that such actions do not resolve crises—they deepen them.”

He added that “the suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy.”

“It sets a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments.”

He warned that “No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President. This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law,” and demanded “Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency.”

Earlier in the day, the Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, addressed workers in a 7 a.m. broadcast, touching on some welfare concerns and promising continuity in service delivery despite the political situation.

Workers also received a goodwill message from the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara. In his message, Fubara praised workers for their resilience, professionalism, and courage in the face of what he described as political and socio-economic challenges.

He expressed confidence that “the forces of justice, peace, and progress will ultimately prevail.”