Obi Should Stop Politicking, Wike Defends Okpebholo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the recent controversy surrounding Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s visit to Benin City.

Wike, speaking during the commissioning of the new Edo Line transport terminal on Tuesday in Benin City, said Obi should stop “playing to the gallery” and politicising governance matters.

“Leadership is not easy. As a leader, you are a dustbin—people throw all kinds of things at you. I’ve watched on television recently unnecessary debates. That is why I say Nigerians forget history. When I was governor, when Peter Obi was coming to my state, he notified me.

“I provided logistics, vehicles for him to use. Because at that level, as a presidential candidate, if he does not tell you and anything happens, the governor will be held responsible.

“And people should stop politicking when the truth is being told. Obi, knowing fully well that with their so-called coalition, anything can happen, will accuse the governor that he was behind it,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor argued that Okpebholo did not bar Obi from entering Edo but only requested prior notice for security coordination.

“So the statement you made, you are quite right,” Wike told Okpebholo, adding that, “You didn’t say, ‘Don’t come.’ All you said was, ‘If you are coming, tell me. Because I’m here to protect you.

“You have never told Nigerians, ‘Don’t come to Edo,’ and you wouldn’t do that. But these so-called profile people, who say they are big men—in this political period we are in, we have to be careful.

“Someone might cause harm, and they’ll blame the governor, saying he knew a coalition member was coming. If the man said he won’t listen to you, it’s okay. You’ve done your work. People play to the gallery.”

The minister urged Okpebholo to remain firm in his decisions, stating that he has support.

“Stand firm in any decision you have taken. If they don’t talk about you, then you are not a governor. Every day I wake up and nothing is said about me, I say something is wrong somewhere.

“It is my business to keep Nigerians busy, to be reading about me. So, don’t bother yourself, go ahead. What is important is, do you have the support of your people? Yes. Once you have that, go ahead.”

Wike’s comments follow backlash over Okpebholo’s remarks last Friday, warning Obi against visiting Edo State without security clearance.

The incident stemmed from Obi’s July 7 visit to the School of Nursing Sciences at St. Philomena’s Hospital, where he donated ₦15 million towards ongoing projects.

Governor Okpebholo had said Obi’s visit lacked appropriate security clearance amid rising insecurity in the state, especially attacks on religious leaders. The governor’s statement, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, prompted sharp reactions.

A joint statement by Labour Party senators—Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye—described the governor’s position as “executive rascality and an abuse of office.”

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) also called on the governor to retract the statement and apologise publicly.

As of press time, Obi is yet to personally issue any response regarding the matter.