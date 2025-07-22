WAFCON: ‘You Made Us Proud’, Tinubu Hails Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Super Falcons following their victory over South Africa in Tuesday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final in Morocco.

The victory secured Nigeria’s spot in the final and presented the team with a chance to win a record-extending tenth WAFCON title.

Reacting in a statement moments after the match in Morocco, President Tinubu congratulated the Falcons, saying that the victory was “well deserved” and “nothing short of superlative”

He said that the team made the nation proud and urged them not to relent until they bring the trophy home.

The statement read, “Well deserved! Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

“Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title. Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.”

The Super Falcons booked their place in the final after a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa, courtesy of a late goal from defender Michelle Alozie.

With the match seemingly heading for extra time at 1-1, Alozie launched a long ball into the South African box, which evaded everyone, including the goalkeeper and nestled into the net, stunning the Banyana Banyana defence.

The Super Falcons will face either host nation Morocco or regional rivals Ghana in the final.