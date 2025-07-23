APC Relocates NEC Meeting To Presidential Villa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a change in the venue of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Originally planned to hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the meeting will now take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa at 2:00 p.m.

The change was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. He said that the change of the meeting venue is due to logistic reasons.

“The All Progressives Congress APC announces that the meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24th July, 2025, will now take place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The change of venue from the Party’s National Secretariat – 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja, is due to logistical reasons”, the statement read.

Ahead of the Thursday NEC meeting, governors elected under the APC on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting took place at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, with Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the All Progressive Governors Forum, serving as the host.

Some of the governors sighted at the meeting are Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Monday Okpebholo (Edo).

Others include Bassey Otu (Cross River), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be disclosed, the meeting may not be unconnected with the selection of a new National Chairman for the party.

Former APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje stepped down from the position in June, citing the need to take a break from active politics to address personal health issues.

His exit has created a significant vacuum that could affect the party’s organisation and preparedness for upcoming by-elections, including gubernatorial polls in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states.

Among the top agenda items for the Acting National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, will be the ratification of the schedule for congresses and standing committees, as well as an update on the party’s e-registration process across the 36 states.