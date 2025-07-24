Osun APC Rejected Gov Adeleke’s Plan To Join Party — Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Jamiu Olawumi, has said that the leadership of the party rebuffed efforts by Governor Ademola Adeleke to defect to the APC.

Olawumi, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, alleged that the governor had lobbied to join the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through which he won the 2022 governorship election.

“The reasons for our rebuffing them are the results of our findings — civil servants who were being made second-class citizens against their counterparts from Ede were all pleading that we should not allow Governor Adeleke to come to the APC.

“So, the communiqué of the PDP in Osun State, given 72 hours ago, confirms our position that he was lobbying to be part of the APC,” the chieftain said.

He also said that the governor could not be the leader of the APC in Osun if he defected, adding that the leader of the party is Chief Bisi Akande.

READ ALSO: Defecting Osun Lawmakers Miscalculated, Fell Into Trap Set By APC – Adeleke’s Aide

Olawumi stated, “Even if you look at the social media across Osun, there are multiple reasons that are pointers to the fact that he wanted to defect to the APC. If he comes to the APC, he cannot be a leader to Chief Adebisi Akande, of course.

“So, nobody is talking about when he comes to the APC, he will not be our leader. Leader of whom? In the PDP, a governor might be the party leader; in the APC, it might not be the same,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that, contrary to the claims by Governor Adeleke’s media aide, Hezekiah Bamiji, that two Osun lawmakers — senators Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi — who joined the APC recently fell into a trap by defecting, the lawmakers abandoned the PDP because they did not want to be part of a “mess”.

“The people who defected entered into a trap? No. They abandoned the PDP. Responsible leadership should thrive on integrity.

“This is a governor of almost three years in Osun State, who has lost a high degree of integrity in public governance, and those senators and House of Reps members will not wait to be part of the mess,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘I Remain In PDP’

On Tuesday, Adeleke said in a statement shared via his official X handle, following a strategic meeting with the PDP leadership caucus in Osogbo, that he remained in the PDP and had been endorsed for a second term in 2026.

He also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

The governor said, “I’m pleased to share the resolutions: I remain in the PDP, the party that gave me the platform to serve the good people of Osun. I have been unanimously endorsed by the Osun PDP for a second term in 2026.

“Our party in Osun has also endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, recognising him as a proud son of our state. PDP remains the most popular and trusted party across Osun State.”

The development followed growing speculation over Adeleke’s political future, with rumours suggesting he may defect to the ruling APC.

The governor, his brother Adedeji Adeleke, and their nephew, Afrobeats singer David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), had paid a private visit to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on 3 June 2025.

On Wednesday, the defection of the two members of the Senate, senators Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi, from the PDP to the APC was officially announced on the floor of the upper chamber.

But a media aide of the governor said the defection was a miscalculation by the lawmakers.