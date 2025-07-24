WAFCON: Tinubu Approves Full Payment For Super Falcons Ahead Of Final

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full payment of allowances and match bonuses for the Super Falcons, ahead of their final match against Morocco in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, who confirmed that all entitlements, up to and including the final on July 26, had been disbursed for immediate payment to players, coaches, and officials.

Dikko described the gesture as “policy in motion” and a demonstration of a renewed commitment to Nigerian athletes under President Tinubu’s leadership.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons Visit Injured South African Forward Salgado In Hospital

He assured that this would now be the standard practice going forward, timely payments without drama or delays.

The move also extends to D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, who are set to begin their 2025 FIBA Women AfroBasket campaign in Côte d’Ivoire. They, too, will receive improved allowances and bonuses.

“This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust, and shared prosperity,” Dikko said, adding that future generations would appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms in the sports sector.