How We Kidnapped Bayelsa Judge — Suspects 

The suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of a Bayelsa judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, have narrated their involvement in the crime.

Omukoro was abducted on June 21 at an eatery in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa, the state capital, and was reportedly moved to a neighbouring state where he was held in captivity.

Eight of the suspects, who included six males and two females, were paraded by security agencies led by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, and the State Director of the Department of State Services, Adedapo Amao, in Yenagoa.

The suspects were said to be in the custody of the DSS, which coordinated the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the abductors.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, during the state executive council meeting, disclosed that all the suspects involved in the kidnap of the jurist on June 21, 2025, had been apprehended except for the gang leader, who was still at large.

One of the suspects, Brodrick, who spoke to journalists during the parade, said he was an indigene of the Ozobo community in Delta State.

He said that he became part of the kidnap operation after a man he referred to as his boss informed him about it.

He said upon arrival in Yenagoa, they were given uniforms and vehicles for the operation, and that they immediately swung into action.

The suspect said Justice Omukoro was taken from the premises of an eatery at the Ekeki area of Yenagoa and moved to a location in a neighbouring state.

He, however, claimed they had no actual target but stumbled on the judge.

Broderick said their victim was immediately moved to their camp and that when Omukoro told them he was Ijaw from the Ekeremor Local Government Area, they decided to “treat him well.”

He also stated that the man referred to as their General insisted that their victim be kept in handcuffs, but he claimed that, being a fellow Ijaw man, he should be treated with care.

He stated, “So, he (General) called me on June 21 that I should come to Yenagoa. He also called John Uzi, the person who is beside me. And I called Kelvin Olu, my younger brother, to come with me to Bayelsa.

“We mobilised the vehicle for the movement, and uniforms were provided. We moved from our camp, and it was not a fixed target. We were just patrolling before we met the judge at Kilimanjaro. So we approached him and kidnapped him from there to our camp.”

Another suspect, who identified himself as John, said he was contacted but did not join in the operation as he was not feeling well, and that he was in the camp when the victim was brought in.

The Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, said the arrest of the suspects was a testimony to the security governance measures of Governor Diri, who, he said, always insisted that security agencies work together to ensure that the state was free of crime and criminality.

Idu stated that the DSS sent a special team from Abuja for the operation, which led to the arrest of the suspects, including the two females who were their accomplices.

The police commissioner also lauded the governor for providing the necessary logistics for the operation, saying that the CCTV cameras mounted by the government in parts of the state were useful throughout the rescue operation and the eventual arrest.

He warned that with the suspects confessing to the crime, those with criminal intent in the state should have a rethink, as Bayelsa was no longer a haven for criminals.