Police Foil Robbery In Akwa Ibom

Policemen in Akwa Ibom State have repelled a robbery attack in the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state, with one suspect gunned down and two others escaping with bullet wounds.

The spokesman of the state police command, Timfon John, revealed in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 2:15 am on Wednesday at the Annex B Estate, Ikot Ator Village, where three suspected armed robbers reportedly stormed a residential lodge.

She added that the suspected robbers opened fire when police operatives arrived, prompting an intense gun duel where one of the suspects was shot dead, while two others escaped.

John said, “At approximately 02:15 hours on July 23, 2025, a swift and decisive operation by the operatives of the command thwarted an armed robbery attempt at the Annex B Estate in Ikot Ator Village.

“Upon the arrival of the police, the three armed hoodlums sighted the officers and immediately opened fire. Policemen tactically engaged the suspects in a gun duel, which resulted in the suppression of the robbers.

“One of the armed robbers was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while the other two sustained bullet wounds and managed to escape.”

She added that a resident was injured during the incident and had been hospitalised, while exhibits were also recovered from the scene.

John said, “Items recovered from the scene include one cut-to-size locally made shotgun, one expanded cartridge, one live cartridge, four assorted android mobile phones, one industrial cutter, one cross bag containing a cash sum of N5,700, one wristwatch, one Echolac travelling box containing clothes, and one Qlink motorcycle with registration number UML 906 QX.

“During the incident, one victim (name withheld), an occupant of the lodge, sustained a gunshot wound inflicted by the hoodlums. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment.”

John reiterated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, while reaffirming the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of every settler in the state.

“All hands are still on the deck, and intensified efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command assures the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” she added.