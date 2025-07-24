Ogun Govt Denies Renaming Tai Solarin University Of Education

The Ogun State Government has denied the rumours making the rounds that the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun has been renamed to Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona University of Education.

This is in response to reports suggesting that the institution was renamed to honour the late monarch and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The government emphasized that an existing institution, the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology in Omu, already pays tribute to the late Awujale.

Reflecting on the university’s history, the government stated that the Ogun State College of Education was originally established in 1977, and underwent its first name change to Tai Solarin College of Education, Science and Technology in 1994.

READ ALSO: Awujale Of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Adetona Laid To Rest

In 2005, it was further renamed Tai Solarin University of Education, which led to controversies regarding its authority to award both NCE and degree programmes by the National Universities Commission .

The government explained that, in light of the NUC’s position, the previous administration relocated the Tai Solarin College of Education to Omu, while the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun retained its name.

However, in 2022, under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, the institution was officially designated as the Sikiru Kayode Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology to honor the Awujale.

The statement noted that the governor’s remarks during the 8th day Fidau prayer for the late Awujale highlighted past efforts to commemorate the esteemed monarch, and did not make mention of renaming Tai Solarin University of Education, which has since come under Federal Government jurisdiction.