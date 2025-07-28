Ex-Kaduna PDP Deputy Gov Candidate Defects To ADC

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State during the 2023 general election, John Ayuba, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ayuba, a former Commissioner of Finance in the state, confirmed the development through a formal resignation letter he addressed to the PDP chairman of Unguwan Gaiya Ward in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

He cited mismanagement and a lack of direction at the national level of the PDP as reasons for his decision to leave the party, accusing some national leaders of the PDP of mismanaging the party’s future and engaging in anti-party activities.

The statement read in part “It is with a heavy heart that I write to convey my difficult decision to resign my membership of our erstwhile great party.

“I have, over the years, watched with great concern the mismanagement of the future of our party at the national level by those who, I fear to say, do not mean well for its future.

“These events culminated in brazen acts of anti-party activities against our presidential candidate in the 2023 general election by highly placed party members.”

He noted that the party leadership failed to take action against those who undermined the party’s success in the 2023 election, thereby leaving loyal party members demoralised.

Ayuba further stated that he had consulted extensively with his political associates and supporters before defecting to ADC, noting that remaining in the PDP was no longer an option for him.

He, however, appreciated the PDP for offering him a platform to contest as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in 2023, adding that it was time for him to move on.