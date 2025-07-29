Tinubu Has Directed Us Not To Allow ASUU, Others Embark On Strike — Alausa

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on Tuesday said the Federal Government is determined to avert industrial action in the education sector.

Alausa who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today said President Bola Tinubu has directed his team to ensure the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other bodies in tertiary institutions across the country do not embark on strike.

“The President has directed that not again in this country will ASUU, or tertiary institution trade unions go on strike,” he said on the current affairs show.

According to the minister, the government regularly meets with ASUU, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

“It is just not promising, there has to be a lot of relationship building. Beyond that, the government is meeting its obligation with these unions.

“That is what has been lacking in the past governments. They sit with these unions, they are very good people. Over the years, government will just renege on those agreements,” he stated.

READ ALSO: ASUU Yobe State University Calls Off Strike

Alausa also debunked some rumours of a looming strike in the tertiary institutions.

On reforms embarked by the Federal Government, he said the efforts are yielding some results as some public Nigerian universities are being ranked globally.

Alausa’s comments come shortly after ASUU in the Yobe State University branch has called-off its industrial action embarked upon on July 11, 2025.

The chairman of the branch, Ahmed Karage, revealed the association has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Yobe State Government to address the other remaining demands.

“Following the MoU, the president of ASUU has granted approval to call off the strike action,” the statement reads in part.

The branch chairman called on the members of the branch to resume work with immediate effect.