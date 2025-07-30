Six Dead, Two Missing In Jigawa Canoe Accident

A tragic canoe accident has claimed the lives of six people, with two others still missing in Zangwan Maje village of Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

According to a press statement released by the Jigawa State Police Command on Tuesday, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 27, 2025, when a canoe ferrying 15 children from Jejin Gunka farm back to their village capsized due to flooding, strong winds, and overloading.

The police said seven children were rescued alive, while six bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning. Efforts are ongoing to find the two remaining missing children.

READ ALSO: Ogun Community Cries For Help As Elephants Kill Man

The rescued individuals were identified as: Rukayya Abdullahi (9), Ibrahim Garba (12), Fatima Yusuf (10), Suwaiba Yahaya (20), Rukayya Saleh (18), Jawahira Samaila (10), and Sakina Sule (11).

The bodies recovered include Hare Abdullahi (12), Halima Ma’azu (12), Nasiba Yahya (15), Saima Yusuf (25), Amina Sule (11), and Saiya Abdullahi (18). All were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Lawan Adam, who signed the statement, disclosed that the canoe operator fled the scene after the accident. “Efforts are underway to locate, apprehend, and ultimately prosecute him in court as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, expressed grief over the incident, sending his condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Zangwan Maje community.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event. I urge all residents in riverine areas to avoid night journeys, refrain from overloading canoes, and ensure the use of life jackets at all times,” CP Muhammad advised.

Locals who spoke to this reporter described the incident as heartbreaking. Mallam Garba Maje, a community elder, said, “We are in mourning. These were our daughters and sons. We never imagined such a tragedy would hit our small village.”

Local divers, police officers, and volunteers are continuing to search for the missing children as the community grapples with the loss.