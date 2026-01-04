Police Confirm 24 Dead In Jigawa Canoe Accident

Twenty-four people have been confirmed dead following a canoe accident in Adiyani village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Jigawa State Police Command confirmed the incident on Sunday through its Public Relations Officer, CSP Shiisu Adam, who spoke in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the canoe capsized while conveying passengers, resulting in multiple casualties.

CSP Adam disclosed that ten people were rescued alive, while fourteen others remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

“The death toll has risen to twenty-four people. Ten have been rescued, while fourteen are still missing after a canoe capsized in Adiyani village, Guri Local Government Area,” he said.

He further revealed that most of the victims were not residents of the community.

According to the police spokesperson, twenty-one of the deceased were from Yobe State, while three were natives of Adiyani village in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police said efforts are ongoing in collaboration with local divers and community members to locate the missing persons.

CSP Adam also urged residents, especially those living in riverine areas, to observe safety measures and avoid overcrowding of canoes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The tragic incident has thrown the affected communities into mourning, as families await news of their missing loved ones.