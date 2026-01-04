25 Dead, 14 Missing As Canoe Capsizes In Yobe

Twenty-five people have died and 14 others missing after a boat capsized in the Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Confirming this to Channels Television, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, said the incident happened on Saturday.

He said the passengers were travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State before the accident happened.

“The accident occurred at about 7.48 pm on Saturday January 3, 2026 when a canoe carrying 52 passengers capsized while travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local government area of Jigawa state to Garbi town in Nguru local government area of Yobe state.

“Preliminary report indicates 25 persons are dead, 13 rescued while 14 persons are still missing and the rescue operations are ongoing,” he said.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, commiserated with the families of the dead victims. He also directed that all necessary medical and logistical support be provided immediately to the victims for prompt medications.

The victims are said to be fishermen who were to their base before the accident occurred.

The Nguru is located 230 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital.