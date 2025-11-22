Yobe Orders Closure Of Boarding Schools Over Rising Insecurity 

The Yobe Government has ordered the closure of boarding secondary schools in the state due to security challenges.

This was contained in a statement by Mamman Mohammed, the

Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Yobe state government has directed the closure of all boarding Secondary Schools in the state as a proactive measure to safeguard students in the schools,” the statement issued on Saturday read.

“The decision followed the outcome of a security meeting between the Governor, His Excellency Hon. (Dr) Mai Mala Buni CON, COMN and Security chiefs in the state, reviewing security incidences in schools in some parts of the country.”

Mohammed quoted the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in Yobe, Bukar Bukar, as directing the immediate closure of all secondary schools pending improvement in the situation.

Governor Buni called on the people of the state to pray for the leadership, security operatives, peace and improved security in the country.

FG, States Shut Schools

Yobe joins the growing number of states to have shut schools amid rising security threats, especially the mass abduction of students in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Kebbi, Plateau and Kwara are among states to have ordered the closure of schools in the last few days.

The Federal Government also shut 14 unity schools with immediate effect pending the review of security situation in the affected places where the institutions are located.

Their decisions followed the mass abduction of students and the heightened insecurity across parts of Nigeria.

On Monday, bandits whisked away 24 students in Kebbi State. In the same week, gunmen took away about 315 students in Niger State.

The abductions came as gunmen attacked a church in Kwara State, kidnapping scores of persons and killing about two others.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered intensified security across Nigeria. He also promised the safe rescue of those taken away.