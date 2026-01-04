Seven Killed, 14 Hospitalised In Jigawa Auto Crash

Seven people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a car crash involving a Golf 3 wagon and a Toyota Sienna at Yakasawa village in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The accident, which occurred along the Ringim–Yakasawa road, resulted from a head-on collision between the two vehicles, leaving them badly damaged and causing panic among residents of the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Shiisu Lawal, who confirmed the incident, said security operatives were promptly deployed to the scene.

“Seven people lost their lives in the accident, while fourteen others were rescued with injuries and taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” he stated.

CSP Lawal added that preliminary findings suggest excessive speed and possible reckless driving may have contributed to the crash.

“Investigations have commenced to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. We advise motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” he said.

An eyewitness, a resident of Yakasawa village, described the situation as devastating.

“The impact was very loud. We rushed out and saw people trapped inside the vehicles. Some villagers helped before the police and other responders arrived,” the witness recounted.

Hospital officials confirmed that the injured victims are currently receiving treatment. “Some of the patients are responding well, while others are still under close observation,” a medical source disclosed.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a mortuary, and the accident vehicles were evacuated to restore the free flow of traffic.

The police have reiterated their call for road users to drive carefully and prioritize safety to prevent further loss of life.