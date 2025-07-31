Five Killed, Five Injured In Lagos Road Accidents

Five persons were confirmed dead on Thursday, while five others were injured in two road accidents on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said that the crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Abijo Bus Stop, under the pedestrian bridge, inward the Epe corridor.

It explained a Mitsubishi pick-up van bearing registration number AKD 733 JM, travelling at a dangerous speed, lost control and crashed into a stationary Craneburg Construction Company equipment, lawfully parked.

The agency said the impact resulted in the death of four occupants (three males and one female) whose bodies were recovered lifeless at the scene of the accident.

LASTMA said its operatives successfully rescued three additional female occupants from the wreckage.

It also said the survivors were promptly stabilised and handed over to officers of the Eleko Division of the Nigeria Police Force for onward transfer to nearby medical institutions for urgent care and further evaluation.

The agency said the second accident occurred overnight when a Toyota Escort Jeep, also at top speed, crashed into a parked Dangote truck in the Frajend Group axis inward Bogije, along the same Lekki-Epe Expressway.

It said the collision resulted in the death of the SUV driver, while two other passengers, grievously injured and entrapped within the crushed vehicle, were meticulously extricated by LASTMA personnel after a delicate rescue operation.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said that upon successful recovery, both survivors were immediately placed in the custody of officers from the Elemoro Police Division, who ensured their prompt conveyance to medical facilities for life-saving intervention.

He quoted the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, as expressing grief and extending condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, describing the accidents as a colossal and avoidable tragedy.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this moment of unspeakable loss and anguish. It is our earnest prayer that the Almighty grants them the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” Bakare-Oki was quoted as saying.

The GM further issued a caution to all motorists to desist from dangerous driving practices, particularly excessive speeding, which he said remains one of the most common infractions contributing to road fatalities.

“These deeply saddening occurrences serve as grim reminders of the catastrophic consequences that stem from the willful violation of established speed regulations.

“The Lagos State Government has made substantial investments in traffic control infrastructure ranging from road signage and speed limiters to high-visibility furniture to mitigate such disasters.

“Motorists are hereby implored to abide by these measures, which are designed solely for the preservation of human life,” he added.