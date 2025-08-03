Tinubu Lauds D’Tigress On Fifth Consecutive Afrobasket Final

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on their qualification for the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket—marking their fifth consecutive appearance at the tournament’s climax.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended the team’s resilience and dominance following their “hard-fought 75–68 victory” over arch-rivals Senegal at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

“This was more than a semi-final; it was the final before the final,” the President said, praising the team for not only defeating Senegal for the seventh consecutive time but also securing a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide,” he said.

President Tinubu paid special tribute to Rena Wakama, the team’s head coach and the first woman to lead the side, applauding her inspiring leadership both as a former player and now as a tactician.

“Her leadership continues to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” the President stated.

President Tinubu assured the team of his full support as they continue their pursuit of a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and further international success.

In Saturday’s semi-final clash, D’Tigress came from behind to defeat Senegal 75–68 in a tightly contested match. The reigning champions trailed by eight points at the start of the final quarter but mounted a strong comeback to secure victory.

Senegal’s Cierra Dillard was the standout performer for her side, recording 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, and helping them dominate the third quarter.

Nigeria responded as Ezinne Kalu, who finished with 19 points, made a crucial steal and basket to close the gap. A crucial hook shot from Victory Macaulay gave Nigeria a 69–66 lead. The team then outscored Senegal 10–3 in the final three minutes to seal the win.

The victory stretches Nigeria’s winning run in the AfroBasket to 28 matches, with their last loss in the tournament dating back to 2015. The team will now face the winner of the other semi-final clash between South Sudan and Mali as they bid for a record fifth straight and seventh overall AfroBasket title.