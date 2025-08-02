UPDATED: Nigeria’s D’Tigress Defeat Senegal To Reach Afrobasket Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress overcame a resilient Senegal to reach the final of the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket for the fifth time in a row.

The Nigerians won 75-68 in a hotly-contested game, rightly dubbed “final before the final” at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

As we bask in the glory of yet another victory, please give it up for the Commander-in-chief of this D’Tigress squad. Our very own Coach wey sabi the work!! Pride of Africa!! Woman King! Coach Rena!! pic.twitter.com/g9Cu4cjnpf — DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 2, 2025

Senegal led by 8 points at the beginning of the 4th quarter. However, Rena Wakama’s ladies proved their mettle, overpowering the silver medalists in the last AfroBasket by 7pts.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons Want To Be Best Women’s Team In The World — Ajibade

Top Performers

Senegal’s Cierra Dillard was her team’s best player on the night, with 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, helping them outscore Nigeria 21-9 in the third quarter.

However, Ezinne Kalu — she had 19 points in the game – was on hand to help the Nigerians avoid defeat to the Senegalese, who have not beaten the D’Tigress since 2011.

Kalu took the ball from Lena Timera before finishing a two-pointer. A hook shot by Victory Macaulay handed Nigeria a healthy 69-66 lead.

A comeback in the late 4th, thanks to their pressure on both ends, boost the DTigress to seal the deal against long time rival , qualify for the final! #AfroBasketWomen #LeadWithLegacy pic.twitter.com/y0APv00rvX — FIBA Women’s Afrobasket (@afrobasketwomen) August 2, 2025

In the last three minutes of the game, the Nigerians outscored Senegal 10–3 to book their ticket for the final of the competition.

D’Tigress’ Date with Destiny

Saturday’s win stretches the six-time champions’ winning run to 28 matches. Angola were the last country to win against Nigeria in the competition in a third-place game in October 2015.

Scores at Half time pic.twitter.com/whgQyAOk2m — DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 2, 2025

The D’Tigress will take on the winner of the match between South Sudan and Mali.