Afrobasket: D’Tigers Smash Defending Champions Tunisia

Nigeria’s D’Tigers recorded an emphatic win over Tunisia in the 2025 men’s Afrobasket, beating the North Africans 87-66 in a one-sided encounter on Friday.

D’Tigers began the game on the front foot and raced to a 10-0 lead with Houston Rockets star Josh Okogie dictating the pace in the one-sided match at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda in the Angolan capital.

At the end of the 1st quarter, the D’Tigers had 29 points against their opponents’ 16. When the first half ended, Nigeria outscored the Tunisians, having 48 points while the latter were on 33.

It stretched to 68- 47 in Nigeria’s favour after the third quarter. By the time the fourth quarter was over, the 2015 Afrobasket champions had done the job, defeating the Eagles of Carthage 87-66.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Have ‘Belief’ To End Trophy Drought, Says Arteta

Okogie made history in the match, scoring the highest point total for a Nigerian since 2021 —33.

Nigeria fielded a strong lineup, which included Ike Nwamu, Caleb Agada, Ike Nwamu, Talib Zanna, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, and Okogie against Tunisia.

The victory came on the back of an impressive 77-59 win over Madagascar earlier in the week and puts them on top of the Group B lot.

D’Tigers’ next match will be against Cameroon on Sunday, a fixture that will determine the seeding for the knockouts.

NIGERIA WINS!! 2-0! Took care of the defending champions!! pic.twitter.com/lOdMoxehcW — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) August 15, 2025

Nigeria’s only FIBA Afrobasket title was ten years ago. But they have ended as runners-up on three occasions.

They will be inspired by the D’Tigress, who, a few weeks back, clinched a historic fifth Women’s Afrobasket crown on the bounce.