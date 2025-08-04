NUJ Flays Closure Of Badeggi FM In Niger

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised the Niger State Government for threatening to shut down a private radio station, Badeggi FM 90.1, and demolish the station’s premises.

The radio station, based in Minna, has been under pressure following reported moves by the administration of Governor Umaru Bago to shut it down.

In a statement signed by the NUJ National President, Alhassan Abdullahi, the union described the alleged action as “a blatant act of intimidation and an assault on press freedom”.

“The threats issued against Badeggi FM 90.1 by the Niger State Government are deeply troubling and represent a dangerous overreach of executive power.

“Such actions undermine democracy and send a chilling message to independent media organisations,” Abdullahi said.

The NUJ reminded the state government that the National Broadcasting Commission remains the only legally empowered authority to regulate, license, or sanction broadcast stations in Nigeria.

“No state government has the constitutional right to interfere with the operations or facilities of any media house.

“It is the responsibility of the NBC to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing by broadcast stations and to take appropriate actions through due process,” the president said.

According to the union, freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution and is essential to the survival of democratic governance.

“Independent journalism must never be stifled through threats, intimidation, or politically motivated directives.

“We are calling on Governor Bago to withdraw the threat of closure and demolition immediately and allow the proper legal channels to address any issues,” Abdullahi stressed.

He also urged civil society groups, professional associations, and the general public to resist any form of executive highhandedness that undermines press freedom.

“We will not stand by and watch as journalists and media institutions are harassed for doing their job,” Abdullahi added.