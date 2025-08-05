Fuse ODG Broke Boundaries, Deserves An Iconic Place — Shopsydoo

Nigerian UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide, better known as Shopsydoo, believes Fuse ODG is not getting enough accolades he deserves for his contributions to Afrobeat.

Shopsydoo who was a guest on In My Opinion (IMO) podcast said, despite his achievements, the 36-year-old British-Ghanaian singer, songwriter has not been given his credit.

He said, “Fuse ODG never gets his credit,” claiming it is because Ghanaians are usually very calm.

READ ALSO: Increased Investment In Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry: Which Directions Are Most Popular In 2025

Adesope said that Fuse belongs among icons and that “ODG deserves a place somewhere in the clouds of icons” for breaking boundaries.

Fuse ODG, whose real name is Nana Richard Abiona, is a trailblazer, performing on MOBOS and live television, including the BBC. He notably had the first official UK tour by an Afrobeat artist, covering cities like Newcastle and Glasgow.

He credits him as his entry point to Afrobeat.

“When I started listening to Afrobeat music, it was Fus ODG’s Antenna,” he said. “But if you look at the statistics, he did an arena tour with Ed Sheeran,” Adesope said.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Turn To YouTube For Entertainment

Shopsydoo said, “First of all, he came into the game with one of the most iconic producers, Killbeatz; they created the whole Azonto wave,” with whom his initial success was partly attributed to their collaboration.

But in December 2017, they reportedly had a misunderstanding between family members, which led to the perception that they had gone their separate ways.

Fuse ODG clarified that they had reconciled and we’re still on good terms.

“Fuse is a big Pan-Africanist,” Adesope said.

“He criticized Bob Geldof,” Adesope said, adding that and as such, his views at the time might not have been welcomed.