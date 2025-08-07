JUST IN: Keyamo Directs NCAA To Place KWAM 1 On No-Fly List Over Airport Incident

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency to place Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, on a no-fly list.

Keyamo, who announced this in a post on his X handle on Thursday, said the artiste would be on the list pending full investigation over an incident involving him during boarding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday.