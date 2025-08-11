Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against NYSC Over Raye’s Service Extension

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has threatened legal action against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), accusing it of “persecution” over the extension of Lagos corps member Ushie Uguamaye’s service year.

“I am going to write to the Director-General of the NYSC in the coming hours to put these facts officially before them,” Effiong said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

“If they don’t give us a favourable answer, by virtue of Section 20 of the NYSC Act, I’ll write to the President and Commander-in-Chief. The law says if we are not satisfied, we should write to the President before legal action.”

According to him, the NYSC has yet to officially communicate its reasons to the corps member, Raye.

“We want to give them an opportunity to redeem themselves, and the DG has an obligation to ensure that the image of the scheme is not tarnished.

“Why should they have waited until she was about to pass out before giving her this reason? It is an embarrassment and an aberration. What offence has she committed?

“I believe some persons have interest in this matter. What they are trying to achieve through Raye is to quell the voice of dissent in our country. Let Nigeria not be deceived; this has nothing to do with monthly clearance,” Effong said.

The rights lawyer noted that Raye’s ordeal came shortly after she publicly complained about the soaring cost of commodities, her inability to afford basic goods and services.

Raye made headlines in March after she publicly criticised the present administration, accusing it of worsening Nigeria’s economic conditions.

The NYSC, in a statement on X on Sunday, said she was disciplined for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, in line with the NYSC Bye-Laws. The service said her year was extended by two months and insisted the move had nothing to do with her political views.

However, her lawyer said she was present for clearance in the month of April but deliberately denied the privilege by NYSC officials in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, joined by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the NYSC’s withholding of Raye’s certificate as “overzealousness” and “impunity,” warning that such actions risk suppressing dissent and violate constitutional protections.