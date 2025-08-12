2027: PDP Chieftain Flays Obi’s One-Term Proposal, Says Promise May Not Be Kept

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has raised concerns over Peter Obi’s promise to do one term if elected as president and believes his supporters may not allow him to keep his word.

Sani, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, argued that though Obi’s integrity is not in question, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate may pander to pressure from his supporters.

“Now, Mr. Peter Obi could be very sincere, you know. After I made that comment, some other people followed up the comments, and some even went further to say that even if he went to the shrine to swear, they would not believe him,” the PDP chieftain told the morning show crew on Tuesday from Channels Television’s Abuja studio.

“Some others said he’s just giving tales by moonlight, but by whatever way they are trying to address him, the issue I raised is not about Obi’s integrity but about how he panders to his supporters.

“Now we all know that his supporters will not agree [to the one term] because the Constitution says you are supposed to do two terms, and then you are giving promises for one term. Perhaps more importantly, if his performance in the first term is something to write home about, they will now urge him to continue.

“So there are so many obstacles to that promise. It is a promise made, but may not be a promise kept. So, the issue is not whether Obi will keep the promise; it’s whether they will allow him to keep the promise.”

On July 1, Obi promised to do one term of four years if elected as president in the 2027elections.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance,” Obi said on the July 1 edition of Sunday Politics.

That comment has, however, continued to generate debates among stakeholders like Sani, who says Obi’s proposal might be difficult to implement.

The best bet for the PDP, he believes, is a former president, Goodluck Jonathan. According to him, the better option is in the interest of the northern region.

“So we are not looking at Jonathan from the promised angle. That has been resolved. The law has already taken care,” he said.

“He cannot do more than one term. So if he cannot do more than one term by the provisions of the law and the constitution, then the only thing remaining for him is to do that one term and go away.”