Okpebholo Approves Construction Of 500-Room Hostel For Ambrose Alli Varsity

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced plans for the construction of a 500-bed hostel facility for the medical school of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, in Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo made the pledge during his campaign tour of several wards in Esan West Local Government Area (Iruekpen and Ekpoma) as part of activities ahead of the August 16 Edo Central Senatorial By-election.

According to him, construction work on the project will commence in the coming weeks.

The Governor said: “Edo State Government will build a 500 hostel space accommodation for the medical school in AAU, Ekpoma. In the coming weeks, we will mobilize work to start.

“Remember that the first thing I announced when I became the Governor of Edo State was that we were going to increase the subvention of this school to ₦500 million. Have we not done it? Have we not constituted the governing council for the school?”

Okpebholo also reiterated his commitment to delivering on his promises, urging the party faithful to work towards securing 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election in 2027.

The campaign event was attended by key APC stakeholders, including the Edo State Deputy Chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh; Edo Central Senatorial Leader, Cecil Isekhaigbe (rtd); Secretary to the State Government; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Audu, among others.

Edo Bans NURTW, RTEAN

Meanwhile, the Edo Government last week banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over the illegal collection of revenue in the state.

It said this followed the alarming resurgence of illegal revenue collection by certain unions and organisations under various guises across the state. The government said that it had become clear that some of the groups, previously given limited authorisation to collaborate with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under clearly defined terms, had grossly violated the conditions of their engagement and resorted to cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation”.