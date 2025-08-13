KWAM 1’s Ambassadorial Role Voluntary, Not Paid For — Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the engagement of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for airport security protocol is a voluntary service that will not be paid for.

Keyamo, who disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said the clarification was necessary to dispel the notion surrounding the ambassadorial role given to KWAM 1 after he attempted to block a moving aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

He said the role was akin to ‘community service,’ contrary to the belief that the word ‘ambassador’ is “a big position that comes with the perquisites of office”.

“For further clarification, it is common practice all over the world that a repentant offender is made to preach publicly against the exact conduct from which he has repented. It is akin to community service.

“It is not paid for, and it is a voluntary service. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some would assume that once you hear the word ‘ambassador,’ it is a big position that comes with the perquisites of office. No, it is not. It is for free,” the minister explained.

He said it was not the first time it had happened in Nigeria and would not be the last, as “examples abound of such roles given to repentant persons by previous governments in Nigeria”.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday said it would engage the singer as an ambassador for airport security protocol after the Abuja airport incident.

But the decision attracted criticism from Nigerians who faulted the government’s action, in view of the arraignment and remand of a passenger of an Ibom Air, Comfort Emmanson, after she was accused of unruly behaviour on a Lagos-bound aircraft from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had imposed an indefinite flight ban and filed a criminal complaint against him.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Keyamo announced a review of the sanctions, citing appeals from well-meaning individuals and the singer’s public show of remorse.

“In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1,” the minister said earlier.

The August 5 incident involved a ValueJet Airlines aircraft preparing to taxi.

The singer was seen in viral footage standing in front of the plane and was said to have allegedly assaulted an airport official, an act that drew widespread condemnation, with calls for his arrest and prosecution.

He, thereafter, received an indefinite flight ban, and a petition was written against him.

But the singer, last Friday, released an apology, admitted his fault, and pleaded for forgiveness.

“I take full responsibility for all incidents. Once again, I seek forgiveness from Mr President, the Minister for Aviation, the pilot, the airline staff, passengers, and my fans across the globe,” the Fuji star had said in a video.

Explaining the events leading to the altercation, KWAM 1 said the matter arose from a water container he was carrying.

“I poured water in it because of my health situation. I need to be sipping water because I’m dehydrated, as recommended by my doctor,” he said.

More than one week after the incident, Keyamo said the NCAA will also restore the licences of ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba – who were on board the aircraft – after a one-month suspension.

The review of the ban followed the controversy over perceived selective justice, sparked by the detention of Comfort Emmanson, for “unruly” behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight.

While Emmanson was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, the handling of KWAM 1’s case drew criticism from the public.

However, following the withdrawal of the case against Emmanson, she was released from the centre after the charges were struck out by a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja on Wednesday.

The minister also said the recent incidents had “helped to raise public awareness about appropriate conduct within the aviation space” and revealed that both passengers and airline staff had committed wrongs in the cases under review.

“These above decisions were taken by the government and the airline operators purely on compassionate grounds. Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved,” Keyamo stated.

The minister also directed all relevant aviation agencies to begin a retreat next week to retrain personnel on managing disruptive passengers and de-escalating potentially explosive situations.