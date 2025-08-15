Explosion Rocks Army Storage Building In Ogun

An explosion has rocked a storage building belonging to the Nigerian Army at its Ilese Barracks, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 14, 2025, and was followed by a fire outbreak.

In a statement, Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele confirmed the incident but described it as “minor”.

Anele also said no life was lost in the incident though the building was badly damaged.

“Specifically, in the early hours of today, 14 August 2025, a localized explosion occurred within one of the storage buildings of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron leading to a limited fire outbreak.

“Swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, working closely with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured that the fire was quickly contained.

“Importantly, no lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained. The structural damage was confined to the affected building and some stored materials. A detailed assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of material loss,” the statement partly read.

The Army urged residents of Ilese and the adjoining communities to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and to prevent a recurrence.”