Voting Ends, Counting Begins In By-Elections

Voting has officially ended in the by-elections in 13 states across the country.

The by-elections being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are to fill vacant seats in 16 constituencies.

The affected states are Jigawa, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Enugu, and Zamfara.

INEC disclosed that the by-elections involved two senatorial districts in Anambra and Edo states, five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo states, and nine state constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba, and Zamfara states.

A re-run was expected to hold in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Anambra State, and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

Voting was expected to begin at 8:30 am and end at 2:30 pm.

With the close of voting, sorting and counting have commenced in many of the states affected.

According to INEC guidelines for the elections, the results of the exercise will be uploaded to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, had on Friday explained that after the close of the poll and the ballots have been sorted, counted, and the figures entered correctly into the Form EC8A, which is the polling unit result, the presiding officers were required to snap a picture of the PU results and then upload it to the IREV.

According to him, between 3 pm and 4 pm, depending on when each polling unit concludes voting, the results will be posted, and Nigerians will have access to see the results as they are posted from the various polling units.