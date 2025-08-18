Over 40 Missing, 10 Rescued In Sokoto Boat Accident — NEMA

Rescue workers are searching for more than 40 people after a boat accident in Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

NEMA said in a statement that the boat, which was carrying more than 50 passengers to a market, capsized on Sunday morning.

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” NEMA added.

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria’s poorly regulated waterways due to overcrowding and poor maintenance, particularly during the annual rainy season when rivers and lakes overflow.

READ ALSO: States Should Enforce Life Jacket Use To Curb Boat Accident Deaths — NSIB

At least 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them across a river to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

In May, a boat accident claimed the lives of at least 27 people in the Gbajibo community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Kwara tragedy occurred barely seven months after a similar incident claimed the lives of 100 people in the area.

It was learnt that the boat was carrying passengers returning from a market in Niger State when it capsized in the Gbajibo community.

On July 29, six girls drowned after a boat taking them home from farm work capsized midstream in Jigawa State.

Two days earlier, at least 13 people died in another boat accident in Niger State.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the agency activated its response immediately after receiving reports that a boat conveying over 50 passengers to Goronyo Market had capsized.

See the full statement by NEMA below: