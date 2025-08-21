RMAFC Meets To Review Remuneration For Political Office Holders, Others

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commenced a strategic retreat in Kano State, aimed at harmonising reports in the bid to review the remuneration packages for political, public, and judicial office holders across the country.

Declaring the retreat open, the Chairman of RMAFC, Mohammed Usman, who also serves as the Federal Commissioner representing Gombe State, explained the importance of the assignment to the stability and growth of Nigeria’s governance structure.

Usman reminded the participants that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the commission to determine appropriate remuneration for political, public, and judicial office holders at all levels.

He noted that the commission had earlier taken some steps towards the review of the remuneration package to reflect prevailing economic realities.

According to him, “The commission carefully considered a wide range of perspectives, including memoranda from stakeholders, public hearings, and ministerial submissions, while also drawing from economic indicators and remuneration practices in other countries.”

He further explained that the review process was not only about figures but also about sustainability and affordability.

“The commission has equally analysed the capacity of government to implement the review package, ensuring that recommendations remain fair, realistic, and sustainable,” the chairman stated.

Speaking further, Usman disclosed that the committee was directed to harmonise the earlier report and subsequent addendum into a single document to provide a clear and comprehensive framework for implementation.

He appealed to members to bring their diverse experience and knowledge to bear, stressing that the retreat must produce outcomes that are balanced and beneficial to all.

The retreat is expected to set a sustainable framework for political, public, and judicial office holders’ remuneration in line with the mandate of the commission.