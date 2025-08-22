APC Wins Kaura-Namoda South By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kamilu Sa’idu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency by-election in Zamfara State.

The Returning Officer, Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, announced that Kamilu Sa’idu polled 1,181 votes in the supplementary election to defeat Muhammad Lawal Kurya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 194 votes.

In total, the APC secured 8,182 votes, while the PDP polled 5,544 votes across the constituency.

“Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Sa’adu declared.

The declaration followed a supplementary election in two registration areas — Sakajiki with two polling units and Kyambarawa with three polling units.

The rerun became necessary after the by-election was declared inconclusive last Saturday at the collation centre in Kasuwar Daji.

The margin between the two leading candidates was 1,662 votes, less than the 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the affected polling units.

With this declaration, Kamilu Sa’idu will now represent Kaura-Namoda South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.