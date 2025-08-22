Gov. Lawal To Host PDP Govs For Strategic Meeting In Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal will host the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a strategic meeting in Zamfara State.

The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau this evening, ahead of the meeting scheduled for Saturday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Idris, disclosed that the PDP Governors meet in Zamfara to discuss key political strategies as they navigate the current political landscape.

“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State. The governors are convening today for an important meeting of the PDP Governors Forum,” Idris said.

“Governor Lawal will host a dinner for the governors tonight, before the closed-door meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“This meeting will provide party leaders with the opportunity to discuss pressing political issues, plan for party unity, and collaborate on developmental initiatives within their respective states.

“Additionally, the governors will address key concerns in preparation for the national convention organized by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.”

APC Wins By-Election

Meanwhile, Kamilu Sa’idu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency by-election in Zamfara State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the election.

According to the Returning Officer, Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, announced that Kamilu Sa’idu polled 1,181 votes in the supplementary election to win Muhammad Lawal Kurya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 194 votes.

“Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Sa’adu said.

The announcement came after a supplementary election in two registration areas — Sakajiki with two polling units and Kyambarawa with three polling units.