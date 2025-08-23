Mbah, Mutfwang Absent As PDP Govs Meet In Zamfara

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

In attendance are the Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and the host Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

However, Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, were absent. It is not yet clear why they were not at the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

The 7th strategic meeting is aimed at addressing key national and party issues.

On the agenda are reports and updates from the National Zoning Committee, the PDP Constitution Review Committee, and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Preparations for the 2025 National Convention and a memo from the National Legislative Assembly caucus are also lined up for consideration.

The governors are equally expected to deliberate on critical matters of national importance, including the recently conducted bye-elections and the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting, holding at the Government House, Gusau, is part of ongoing efforts by PDP governors to strengthen internal party structures, review the political situation in the country, and also to strategize ahead of future elections.

At the end of the meeting, the Forum resolved as follows: