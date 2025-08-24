Gigi Jasmine, Victory Evicted From BBN Season 10

Nicole Simon-Ogan, alias Gigi Jasmine, and Victory Okokon have been evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10 after polling the lowest votes in week four.

Their eviction was announced during Sunday’s live show hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to the official results, Ivatar narrowly escaped eviction for the second consecutive week, securing 2.22% of the votes, while Victory managed 2.15%. Gigi Jasmine exited with 1.51%.

The vote count and ranking of housemates were independently computed by Deloitte and confirmed against the results determined by M-Net.

Earlier in the week, Big Brother instructed all housemates, except Head of House Zita, to search for a red envelope containing an immunity card.

However, none of them found it, leading to their automatic nomination for eviction.

Journey Highlights

Victory, 28, a psychologist from Akwa Ibom, leaves the house after a four-week run marked by “an HoH reign, an ex-girlfriend and a marriage proposal.”

Reflecting on his reason for joining the show, he had said, “I have all it takes to win. It has been a dream of mine for a long time. Also, my life is really a movie and deserves to be put out there.”

Gigi Jasmine, 31, a DJ from Akwa Ibom, brought colour, energy, and memorable highlights to the house.

“This platform is huge, and I want to utilise it to benefit both myself and my audience,” she explained on joining. Known for her bold personality, she added, “Can you capture an audience with your mind?”

Tragically, Gigi Jasmine and Victory shared a complicated situationship in the Big Brother Naija house. Gigi often expressed her interest in Victory, but the pair never managed to turn it into a full relationship, leaving fans sketchy over their dynamic.

Now, both housemates are exiting the show on the same night, closing the chapter on their short-lived connection and marking one of the more emotional twists of this season’s eviction.

Ongoing Season Drama

The eviction of Gigi and Victory follows the departure of Otega and Kayikunmi last week and earlier exits by Ibifubara and Danboskid, while Sabrina withdrew for medical reasons.

Season 10, which premiered in late July with one of the largest casts in the show’s history, has already delivered a row of drama.

With their exit, the contest for the ₦150 million grand prize tightens, reducing the housemates from 29 at launch to 22.

This past week (week four) saw unexpected twists in relationships, including a heated “fish clash” between Big Soso and Dede over Jason Jae, Koyin and Kola, as well as Rooboy and Imisi’s fiery argument over “pity strategy.”

In another highlight, Mensan was voted the Most Influential Player of the Week by his fellow housemates.

With 24 contestants still in the running, viewers can expect fresh alliances, deeper rivalries, and new surprises in the coming week.