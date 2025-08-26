UPDATED: NRC Suspends Train Operations On Abuja-Kaduna Route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, announced this while briefing journalists in Abuja, hours after the incident.

Opeifa said that some technical staff of the corporation, alongside the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies, are currently on the ground at the train derailment site carrying out an investigation

He dismissed claims that the trains are not in good condition and said the refund of the ticket fees has been initiated for all passengers on board.

The NRC boss also received some passengers on board the train at the Asham station, Idu train station, Abuja

According to Opeifa, six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated. He, however, said the exact number of passengers onboard has not been ascertained yet.

NSIB Begins Investigation

Meanwhile, NSIB has commenced a probe into the incident.

NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary reports indicate that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.

The Bureau has also dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It quoted the NSIB Director General, Alex Badeh Jr., as expressing sympathy for those affected.

“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” Badeh said.

The Bureau stated that the investigation will examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, to issue recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

NSIB also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train left Abuja around 11 a.m., en route to Kaduna. A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety.