I’m Not Contesting Any Political Office In 2027 – El-Rufai

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he won’t contest for any political office in the 2027 general elections, stating that his renewed involvement in politics was to support credible leadership at all levels of government.

El-Rufai made the declaration in Kaduna during the reception of new decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Aliyu Bello.

The former governor said that his initial plan after leaving office in 2023 was to step back from partisan politics; however, recent developments, he noted, compelled him to return, not for any personal ambition, but to play a supportive role.

El-Rufai also took a swipe at the present administration, stating that Nigerians do not need further explanation to recognise its shortcomings.

He said, “This government does nothing but lie every day. I am not contesting for anything. I don’t want to go to the Senate. I am not contesting for any position. That’s why I am calling on you, let us join hands and ensure we remove the oppressors.

“When I finished my tenure as governor of Kaduna State, I intended to rest but given the way things have turned out, I believe we must play our part to bring about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics,” he said.

According to El-Rufai, his focus now was to mentor and support young people, women and reform-minded Nigerians to take ownership of the political process.

He urged the youth in Kaduna to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“In Lagos and Osun, at least 600,000 people registered. But in Kaduna, only 60,000. Anyone who is 18 years old should go and register, even with their phone. Registration is what gives you the right to choose who governs you”, El-Rufai said.