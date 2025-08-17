By-Elections: Obi’s Allied Force Failed, ADC, LP Dead In Anambra, Says Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, says the results of Saturday’s by-elections in the South-East state show that the Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are “dead” and “non-existent” in the state.

The governor stated this on Sunday during an event in the Nanka area of the state to celebrate the victory of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s by-elections.

Soludo threw a jab at one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, who backed ADC candidates in the by-elections, saying the ADC does not exist in the state.

“ADC does not exist in Anambra. We showed it yesterday (Saturday). Labour Party is dead,” Soludo said to the cheers of his partymen, who were adorned with different APGA paraphernalia emblazoned with the symbolic cock logo of the party.

The governor said the ADC opposition coalition wanted to use the by-election in Anambra to test its popularity, but “the people spoke overwhelmingly with over 75%. APGA is our movement”.

Obi, a member of the Labour Party, has identified with the ADC coalition seeking to trounce President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate is seeking to become president in 2027, but Soludo has opposed the former’s single-term bid.

In Saturday’s by-elections in the state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APGA’s Emmanuel Nwachukwu the winner for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Nwachukwu scored 90,408 votes to trounce Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 19,847 votes and ADC’s Donald Amangbo, who got 2,889 votes.

Nwachukwu would replace Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South Senator, who died in July 2024.

Also, INEC declared APGA’s Ifeoma Azikiwe the winner of the by-election for the Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

In his address to APGA members on Sunday, Soludo said Onitsha North Constituency “happens to be the constituency of the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party. That’s his state constituency; he lives in Onitsha”.

“And all of them came. The senator representing the zone came. The senator representing Anambra Central threw himself into the ring. Members of the House of Representatives threw themselves into the ring. It looked like this was an allied force. Who were they coming against? The people. But the people of Anambra spoke.

“They wanted to use it as a test case for the new concoction called ADC in Anambra, but that election was won by APGA; we won with about 77%, a very emphatic statement. The signal we sent was that both ADC and Labour Party are dead in Anambra,” Soludo said.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is seeking re-election as Anambra governor on the APGA platform in the November 8, 2025, governorship poll in the state.

The Anambra governor recently visited the president in Abuja and said he has no apology for his over 20-year friendship with the first citizen.